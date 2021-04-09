Streaming service Netflix Inc has reached a deal to offer new "Spider-Man" movies and other films from Sony Pictures to US customers after they play in theatres, the companies said.

The five-year arrangement will begin with the 2022 slate of movies, which is scheduled to include Marvel film "Morbius," best-selling book adaptation "Where the Crawdads Sing" and Brad Pitt thriller "Bullet Train."

Future releases are expected to include new installments in the Spider-Man, Venom, Jumanji and Bad Boys franchises.

The movies will hit Netflix after they have finished their run in theatres and been made available for home viewing via video-on-demand. That period typically extends for months, though studios have been experimenting with offering films in homes sooner during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Increasing competition