Days of inter-communal clashes in Sudan's West Darfur have left at least 132 people dead, the troubled region's governor said.

"According to medical reports, the number of dead is now 132," Mohamed Abdallah Douma, the governor of the region bordering Chad, told a press conference in Khartoum on Thursday.

Members of the Massalit and Arab communities have fought since Saturday in and around the state capital El Geneina, trading gun and heavy weapons fire.

Sudan's government has declared a state of emergency in the region.

"The situation is now relatively stable," Douma said, adding that there was "looting" but "no more fighting."

Thousands flee latest violence

Sudan is in the midst of a rocky transition following the toppling of long-time president Omar al Bashir in April 2019, following mass protests against his rule.

The transitional government has pushed to build peace with rebel groups in Sudan's main conflict zones, including Darfur, where UN peacekeepers were recently withdrawn.

Thousands have fled the latest outbreak of violence, some escaping into Chad, according to the United Nations.