Police in Democratic Republic Of Congo’s Beni have fired live rounds to disperse protesters who are demanding the departure of the United Nations peacekeeping mission.

"Young people have barricaded almost all the roads to ask the U.N. mission to leave this region plagued by massacre," Beni mayor Buhindo Bakwanamaha Modeste said on Thursday.

"This morning the police are clearing the blocked roads, that's why there is shooting all over the city," he said.

Hundreds of youths have been protesting in several cities in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo since Monday, angry that the UN mission, known as MONUSCO, has failed to prevent a wave of civilian killings by armed groups.

So far this year around 330 people have been killed in the violence, an unresolved legacy of a civil war that officially ended in 2003, according to the Kivu Security Tracker, which maps unrest in the region.

A local police spokesman confirmed that they were clearing blocked roads and "re-establishing order".