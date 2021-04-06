Sudan's cabinet has voted to repeal a 1958 law that forbade diplomatic and business relations with Israel, it said in a statement.

"The Council of Ministers has approved a bill (repealing the 1958 boycott of Israel law) for the year 2021," the cabinet said in a statement on Tuesday.

It also emphasised "Sudan's firm position on the establishment of a Palestinian state within the framework of a two-state solution".

The decision still needs the approval of a joint meeting of Sudan's sovereign council and cabinet, which serves as Sudan's interim legislative body.

Sudan last year signed up to the Abraham Accords on regional reconciliation with Israel sponsored by the US administration of then-president Donald Trump, and Israeli officials have visited Sudan.

Changing political landscape

The 1958 law was in line with the policies of Arab nations at the time towards Israel.