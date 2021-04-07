On an overcast day outside Kigali, Rwanda’s capital, Rosalinde and I were sitting in front of her house overlooking the stretch of mountains in front of us. Soaking in the beauty around me, Rosalinde’s story of how she survived the 1994 Genocide Against the Tutsi in Rwanda seemed unreal, as if from a distant country in a distant time. But it is only 27 years ago, at this very place, that Rosalinde and so many other Genocide survivors lost their loved ones: daughters, sons, husbands, brothers, sisters, parents, uncles, aunties, cousins, grandparents, friends and neighbours.

Around one million lives were lost in only 100 days.

Rosalinde and one cousin were the only survivors in her family. She holds the memory of her dead family dear, admitting that, “the grief remains because genocide and death is in our hearts.”

For many survivors of the 1994 Genocide it is therefore tremendously important to remember those who perished in 1994. Rosalinde continues, explaining that “we remember after the 100 days because we represent whom we lost; it is a way of building ourselves. It is about restructuring a normal relationship to those who died.”

Every year, starting 7 April, Rwanda commemorates the victims of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi. The national mourning period lasts one week whereas many survivors commemorate the massacres on the calendric day they took place between 7 April and 4 July 1994. The commemorative services often include survivor testimonies, burials and at night, vigils are held.

During earlier sparks of ethnic violence in the 70s and early 90s, and during the 1994 Genocide, survivors did not have the chance to bury or mourn those who were killed. This is one reason why the annual commemoration is essential for many survivors although, as Rosalinde expressed, “remembering is an everyday activity; it never leaves us.”

But the commemoration period is particularly relevant for the social memory-making process, because, as many survivors expressed in interviews, the commemoration makes their pain and grief real as it is publicly acknowledged and the victims of the Genocide are socially recognised.

Rosalinde reaffirmed, “commemoration shows us that we are not alone.”

Given the loss of belief in social norms and values this is an important aspect of commemoration for many survivors. Remembering is important for the victims of genocides and mass atrocities because as Holocaust survivor Elie Wiesel once wrote, “to forget a Holocaust is to kill twice”. Remembering connects what is lost to what is there. Remembering gives faces and names to those who died cruel and unjust deaths.

Many survivors of the Genocide Against the Tutsi talk about the importance of commemorating the dead so as to re-member them into the world of the living, to transform a present absence into a symbolic presence.