Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has urged NATO to speed up his country's membership in the alliance, saying it was the only way to end fighting with pro-Russia separatists.

Zelensky spoke with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg after an increase in clashes and Russian military movements on the border raised fears of an escalation of the separatist conflict in eastern Ukraine.

In a tweet after the call, Zelensky said it was time for NATO to move forward with Ukraine's longstanding desire for membership.

He said Kiev was committed to defence reforms requested by the alliance for membership.

"But reforms alone will not stop Russia," said Zelensky, whose government has said it hopes to be invited this year to join a NATO Membership Action Plan (MAP).

"NATO is the only way to end the war in Donbas. Ukraine's MAP will be a real signal for Russia."

Kremlin says Ukraine NATO membership would only 'worsen' situation

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that NATO membership for Ukraine would do no good in resolving the conflict.

“We very much doubt that this will help Ukraine settle its domestic problem,” Peskov said. “From our point of view, it will only worsen the situation.”

“If you ask the opinion of several million people living in the self-declared republics (in the east) you will see that for them NATO membership is deeply unacceptable,” he said.

NATO's mounting concerns

Stoltenberg said Tuesday he had called Zelensky "to express serious concern about Russia's military activities in and around Ukraine and ongoing ceasefire violations".

"NATO firmly supports Ukraine's sovereignty an territorial integrity. We remain committed to our close partnership," he said.

The United States and Britain have also expressed their solidarity, with the Pentagon last week saying US forces in Europe had raised their alert status.