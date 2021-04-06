TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkey summons Chinese envoy over embassy's tweet
Turkish Foreign Ministry expresses its discomfort to Chinese ambassador over mission's post on social media.
Turkey summons Chinese envoy over embassy's tweet
The discomfort caused by the embassy's Twitter posts were conveyed to Chinese ambassador Liu Shaobin, Ankara says. / AA
April 6, 2021

The Turkish Foreign Ministry has summoned the Chinese ambassador to Ankara over the Chinese embassy's social media posts that caused discomfort.

The discomfort caused by the embassy’s Twitter posts were conveyed to Chinese Ambassador Liu Shaobin, said an official on Tuesday, on the condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

In a Twitter post on Tuesday, the embassy tagged head of opposition IYI (Good) Party Meral Aksener and Ankara Mayor Mansur Yavas, and said: "The Chinese side resolutely opposes and strongly condemns any challenge by any person or power to China's sovereignty and territorial integrity. The Chinese side reserves the right to a rightful response."

Recommended

The embassy's tweet was in response to the Twitter posts by Aksener and Yavas in which they recalled the 1990 killing of Uighurs by Chinese forces in the Baren Township.

"The Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region is an integral part of Chinese territory. This is an internationally accepted and indisputable fact," the embassy said. 

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Erdogan: Gaza has had enough of blood, tears and destruction
How the UK–Türkiye defence partnership is reshaping European security
By Salih Mustafa Kazdal
Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Fidan travels to UAE on October 2 with Gaza ceasefire on agenda
Turkish minority council protests Greece’s school entry bar in Western Thrace
Türkiye's top security body vows to fight terror, calls for global action on Gaza
Ready to support humanitarian aid in Eastern Mediterranean: Turkish defence ministry
Türkiye's intelligence chief in Qatar for Gaza talks
Erdogan on UNGA: Palestine took centre stage, Israel isolated, Trump talks promising
India, Greece are closing ranks. What their growing military ties mean for the region
By Kazim Alam
Turkish high school students make history at CERN with award-winning physics project
By Yusuf Kamadan
Global forensic experts convene in Türkiye, spotlight human rights, innovation
Türkiye joins NATO Tiger Meet 2025 with F-16s and air force personnel
TRNC President Tatar warns of rising tensions over Greek Cyprus armament
Fidan says meeting between Erdogan, Trump was positive and constructive
Türkiye backs TRNC protest over Greek Cypriot-authorised vessel in disputed waters
Türkiye’s Erdogan, Spain’s Sanchez discuss Gaza crisis, bilateral ties in phone Call