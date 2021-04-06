A German TV news team has witnessed an illegal migrant pushback in the Aegean sea by EU's border agency and the Greek coast guard, during a patrol with the Turkish coast guard.

ZDF, a German public-service TV, released a video on Tuesday showing a migrant boat in Greek waters being pushed back by Frontex and Greek navy boats, and finally Turkish boats rescuing the asylum seekers.

When contacted by ZDF, Frontex said it's under the command of the Greek authorities while the Greek officials claimed the pushing back of asylum seekers is compatible with international law.

A migrant woman of Afghan origin told the ZDF reporters that she and her children reached the Greek island once but were pushed back into the sea in a plastic boat to Turkey.

A Palestinian migrant aboard the rubber dinghy said that Greek coast guards beat them with sticks and told them to go back to where they came from in an interview with the channel.

READ MORE: Growing wave of criticism says Frontex complicit in abuse at Greek border

New video footage

ZDF's video footage shows 22 refugees aboard a plastic boat, without a motor, drifting at sea at night.

The video also shows the group of migrants brought to the port of Dikili by the Turkish coast guard.

The refugees said Greek border troops tried to deliberately sink their boat as well.

In another incident recorded by ZDF, a rubber dinghy off Lesvos was pushed towards Turkish territory by a Greek task force in broad daylight.