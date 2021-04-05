Since the beginning of this year, occupying Israeli forces have arrested more than 230 Palestinian children, according to the Palestinian Prisoner Society (PPS).

The report is meant to coincide with Palestinian Children's Day on April 5, which highlights Palestinian children's ill-treatment by the occupying Israeli authorities.

According to the Israeli human rights group B'Tselem in 2020, more than 1,600 minors were held in Israeli custody. Israeli officials have started to withhold numbers that could reveal the true scale of detention of children.

The PPS has only monitored arrests in the occupied city of Jerusalem, the number in the occupied territories of the West Bank could be much higher.

Israeli forces regularly arrest minors engaged in protests against the occupation. The victims are either released on bail or placed under house arrest.

"The imprisoned children are subjected to various forms of abuse, including being denied food or drink for long hours, verbal abuse and being detained under harsh conditions," said the Israeli rights group PPS, which also monitors the conditions of those detained in Israeli prisons.

Since the 1967 occupation of the West Bank, Jerusalem and Gaza, Israel has operated two legal systems in the same territories.

Israeli Jews who have illegally settled on Palestinian land are subject to civilian and criminal legal proceedings as in Israel. In contrast, Palestinians content with military law, which is often more arbitrary.