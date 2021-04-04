MPs have elected Kosovo's most popular politician Vjosa Osmani as president, overcoming an opposition boycott that had kept parliament short of a quorum one day earlier.

The 38-year-old law professor, one of the standard bearers of a younger political generation determined to fight corruption, received 71 votes from among the 82 lawmakers present, meaning she is "elected President of the Republic", speaker Glauk Konjufca said.

Osmani was backed by Prime Minister Albin Kurti and his leftist movement Vetevendosje which claimed more than 50 percent of the vote in a general election in February.

READ MORE: Kosovo poised to elect Vjosa Osmani as new president

The Sunday win followed a stalemate that had prevented her from being elected late Saturday.