WORLD
5 MIN READ
Bulgarian PM's party set to top vote but protest parties surge
Support for PM Boyko Borisov's GERB party has been eroded by a series of scandals, with protests last year accusing the government of protecting oligarchs.
Bulgarian PM's party set to top vote but protest parties surge
This handout photograph taken and made available by the GERB party press office on April 4, 2021 shows Bulgarian Prime Minister and leader of GERB party Boyko Borisov casting his ballot at a polling station, Sofia. / AFP
April 4, 2021

The centre-right GERB party of Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borisov has come first in parliamentary elections with around 25 percent of the vote, according to partial exit polls.

However, the exit polls also suggest that anti-government protest parties did better than expected.

Bulgaria held the elections while battling a third wave of coronavirus infections that has seen hospital admissions spike.

Voting booths were set up in hospitals and poll workers also took ballot boxes to voters in quarantine.

READ MORE:Bulgarians go to polls to elect new government amid Covid fears

Support for Borisov's GERB party –– in power almost uninterrupted for close to a decade –– has been eroded by a series of scandals, with protests last year accusing the government of protecting oligarchs.

If borne out, the exit poll results would represent a fall of around nine points from GERB's 2017 performance.

"I have always taken into account what the people decide... let the elections be honest," Borisov said after casting his vote in the absence of journalists.

"The immense support we received from our counterparts in Europe shows the importance of a stable European government in Bulgaria," he said in a statement on Facebook.

READ MORE:Bulgaria sees anti-government protests for eighth day

Hopes for change

President Rumen Radev, who supported last year's anti-government protests and has been a vehement critic of Borisov, said he had "voted against the destruction of the rule of law".

"These elections are a step towards returning to normality," he added.

Stela Georgieva, 78, was one of those taking advantage of mobile ballot boxes and told AFP: "I hope younger people enter government to bring about change".

Final turnout figures will be keenly watched for any indication that coronavirus infection fears could have kept some voters away, especially among the opposition Socialists' older electorate.

Recommended

However, overall turnout seems not to have dropped as much as had been feared.

Boriana Dimitrova, head of Alpha Research institute, said: "The election has been marked by the mobilisation of younger, urban voters."

Exit polls suggest that a new populist group, There is Such a Nation, led by sharp-tongued talk show host and Borisov critic Slavi Trifonov, has won around 17 percent, neck-and-neck with the traditional main opposition Socialist party.

The Turkish minority Movement for Rights and Freedoms party, a traditional kingmaker, is behind them on around 11 percent.

Two formations that specifically targeting the votes of those who joined last year's demonstrations look to have garnered around 15 percent of the vote between them.

They are the right-wing Democratic Bulgaria coalition –– whose leader Hristo Ivanov encouraged the protests –– and the Stand up! Mafia out! left-wing coalition, close to Radev.

Ivanov said Sunday he was hoping for a "parliament with more legitimacy to launch a debate on change".

'New faces'

Liliya Bozhilova, 47, came to a Sofia polling station to vote for Democratic Bulgaria with her young son.

"I hope to see the start of a change from this long period during which Bulgaria was in fact governed by one single party. I think that we need new people and new faces," she said.

Bringing up the rear is GERB's current government coalition partner, the nationalist VMRO party, who look like they will manage to clear the hurdle of four percent to gain seats in parliament after leading an aggressive campaign of anti-Roma, anti-LGBT and anti-North Macedonia rhetoric.

Voting stations closed at 8 pm (1700 GMT).

First partial official results, usually expected late Sunday night, might be delayed due to the introduction of machine voting along with the usual ballot paper voting in the majority of big polling stations.

The central electoral committee is due to release the official results by Thursday.

READ MORE:Bulgarian government survives no-confidence vote over corruption

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
No more signs of life detected in collapsed Indonesian school, 59 still feared buried
EU leaders back drone defence plan to counter Russian tactics amid Ukraine war
Trump administration pressures 9 top universities to sign federal funding deal
Elon Musk halfway to becoming world's first trillionaire: report
Latin Americans flood streets to protest Israel's raid on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
South Korea postpones large-scale military drill due to upcoming APEC summit
Rohingya Muslims plead for help at UN to stop killings in Myanmar
Qatar welcomes Trump's order treating any attack on its territory as a threat to US security
Nondisclosure rules, random polygraph tests: Pentagon looks for ways to curb leaks, internal dissent
Global Sumud becomes latest flotilla intercepted by Israeli forces on way to Gaza
UN 'stole 60 years' from Turkish Cypriots on Cyprus issue: TRNC foreign minister
US Supreme Court prevents Trump from firing fed governor for now
US sanctions alleged Iranian 'weapons networks' after UN reimposes restrictions
Kabul erupts in celebration as internet, mobile services resume after two-day outage
Palestine’s long and torturous relationship with the United Nations
By Fawaz Turki
'Nothing ruled out' if Russian plane breaches European airspace: Macron