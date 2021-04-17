An Italian judge has ordered that Matteo Salvini, leader of the right-wing League party, must stand trial on charges of kidnapping over his decision to prevent more than 100 migrants from landing in the country in 2019.

Salvini, who was interior minister at that time, left the migrants stranded at sea until prosecutors ordered the seizure of the ship and the evacuation of the people on board.

During the standoff, some of the migrants threw themselves overboard in desperation as the captain pleaded for a safe, close port. Eventually after a 19-day ordeal, the remaining 83 migrants on board were allowed to disembark in Lampedusa.

Salvini, who has built much of his political fortune on an anti-immigration campaign, could face up to 15 years in prison if found guilty at the end of a tortuous, three-stage judicial process.

A definitive conviction could bar him from government office.

"I am going to trial with my head held high, in your name as well as mine. Italy first, always," Salvini tweeted immediately after the ruling. "Defending our country is a citizen's sacred duty ... that is what I am being tried for."

The trial will begin in the Sicilian capital of Palermo on September 15.

