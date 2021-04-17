Turkey's foreign minister has reaffirmed that the upcoming Geneva talks on the Cyprus issue will be an informal one.

"The meeting in Geneva will be informal. There will be no new negotiations to be held there," Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Friday at a joint news conference with Ersin Tatar, president of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus.

Cavusoglu arrived in Northern Cyprus' capital Lefkosa late Thursday. His visit aims to "defend together our national cause with a new vision," he said on Twitter.

The Turkish foreign minister held meetings throughout Friday ahead of an informal 5+1 meeting on Cyprus that is planned to be held on April 27-29 in Geneva under the auspices of the UN.

"We believe that we will no longer waste time on the federal solution and that new ideas and new vision should be discussed," he said.

Cavusoglu reminded Turkey's "win-win" approach for a "just, permanent and sustainable" framework and vision to the long-disputed island of Cyprus.

The Geneva talks will seek a common ground for negotiations, Cavusoglu said, adding: "We definitely and certainly will not continue where we left off at Crans-Montana [talks]. This is out of the question."

The 2017 Crans-Montana conference in Switzerland held with the participation of the guarantor countries, Turkey, Greece, and the UK, ended in failure.

The top diplomat further stressed Turkey's solidarity with the TRNC "at any cost," saying: "The safety and welfare of Turkish Cypriot people are of Turkish people."

EU position on Cyprus dispute

On the EU position in the Cyprus dispute, Cavusoglu stated that the bloc completely ignores the TRNC and the Turkish Cypriot people on issues such as income sharing and that it supports the Greek side "even if it is 100 percent wrong."

He pointed out that if the EU really wants to be an "honest mediator," then it should put aside membership talks and act in an objective, balanced way in order to achieve a permanent solution to problems.

Also on Twitter, the Turkish minister said: "Federal solution has been negotiated for 53 years without any result. Turkish Cypriot side promotes two-state solution and cooperation based on sovereign equality. Turkey will always continue to support TRNC."