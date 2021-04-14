European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic and the United Kingdom Brexit Minister David Frost will hold talks on Thursday in Brussels to discuss Northern Ireland trade rules, the EU said.

The meeting will take place a month after the EU started legal action against the United Kingdom, arguing the former member did not respect the conditions of the Brexit withdrawal agreement and violated international law.

EU Commission spokesperson Daniel Ferrie said on Wednesday Sefcovic and Frost will have an informal meeting to “take stock of ongoing technical work" and “to provide a political steer for both teams on outstanding issues."

Since leaving the EU's single market at the end of last year, supermarkets in Northern Ireland have seen some shortages of food, and the British government has also delayed introducing checks on parcels and pets.

The difficulties stem from the terms of Britain's withdrawal agreement, which leaves Northern Ireland in the EU single market for goods and so requires checks on goods arriving there from other parts of the United Kingdom.

UK to respond to EU legal action by mid-May

Meanwhile, Britain has agreed with the EU that it will respond to the bloc's legal action over new trading rules by mid-May, a spokesperson for the government said.

Britain has denied that the new rules undermine the part of the Brexit deal that governs trade to the British province, saying it extended the grace period for checks on goods moving to Northern Ireland to ease their passage.