Global stock markets have risen to a record high as bond yields eased after data showed US inflation was not rising wildly as the economy reopens.

Most Asia-Pacific share indexes followed Wall Street higher on Wednesday, with Hong Kong's Hang Seng leading gains in the region, while benchmark US Treasury yields continued their decline, marking a fresh three-week low.

S&P 500 futures pointed to a further 0.1% rise.

Japan bucked the trend, with the Nikkei falling 0.3% as rising coronavirus cases raised doubts about its economic recovery with 100 days to go until Tokyo is scheduled to host the Olympics.

European stocks looked set to open modestly higher, with Euro Stoxx futures up 0.3% and Britain's FTSE futures 0.1% higher.

The US consumer price index rose 0.6%, the biggest increase since August 2012, as rising vaccinations and fiscal stimulus unleashed pent-up demand. But the data is unlikely to change Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's view that higher inflation in coming months will be transitory.

Powell is scheduled to speak later in the day at the Economic Club of Washington.

"The market clearly braced for higher CPI readings," Westpac strategists wrote in a client note.

They said Tuesday's result was "clearly being interpreted within the context of the Fed's commitment to look through 'transitory' inflation impulses."

For bond markets, the question is whether the benchmark yield can break below 1.6% from as low as 1.611% on Wednesday, they wrote.

"That has been an important technical level, which if broken could see a quick move to 1.5%."

Bond yield retreat boosts tech shares

The 10-year US Treasury yield had surged from the start of the year to a 14-month high of 1.776% on March 30 on bets that massive fiscal stimulus would speed up a US recovery, stoking faster inflation than Fed policymakers anticipate and prompting it to raise interest rates sooner than expected.

But yields have eased this month, in part owing to the Fed's insistence that labour market slack will prevent the economy from overheating.