A commercial vessel owned by an Israeli firm has been attacked off the coast of the United Arab Emirates in Gulf waters, Israeli television channel said.

Israel's top-rated Channel 12 quoted unnamed Israeli officials as blaming arch-foe Iran for Tuesday's assault, which it described as a missile strike.

There were no casualties and the ship continued on its course, the TV channel added.

Two maritime security sources told Reuters news agency that an Israeli ship was hit near the UAE's Fujairah port resulting in an explosion but that there were no casualties.

Officials in Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office and Israel's Defence Ministry declined comment on the incident. A spokesman for Israel's Transportation Ministry said he was aware of the reports but could not confirm them.

There was no immediate confirmation from the UAE.

Nuclear talks in Vienna

The incident comes a day after Tehran accused Israel of sabotaging a nuclear site, and after Iran and the United States began indirect talks in Vienna on ways to revive world powers' 2015 nuclear deal with Tehran.

Lebanon-based Al Mayadeen television channel, citing sources, identified the vessel as Hyperion.