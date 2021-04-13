If the internet cancels you, do you still exist? That's a question that must be playing in the mind of former US President Donald Trump.

For most people, the answer to that question seems to be no, as searches for Trump on Google have plummeted to the lowest levels since 2015.

Since losing the Presidential election in November, Trump set about discrediting the results, calling them fraudulent. But it was the ransacking of Capitol Hill on January 6 of this year that turned much of the Big Tech giants that had unwittingly facilitated his rise to power against him.

Social media sites like Twitter and Facebook flexed their muscle and banned Trump for life on their platforms, silencing a powerful voice on the American political right.

A plethora of other companies also ended up banning Trump, including YouTube, Snapchat, TikTok, Instagram, Reddit and Pinterest. But also payment platforms like PayPal and Shopify in a bid to throttle Trump's revenues.

The almost airtight silencing of Trump has revealed an uncomfortable truth about the power of Big Tech and its ability to muzzle and mediate voices on its sites.

In an example of how far Facebook is willing to ensure that Trump is not given any air time, it took down a video of him giving an interview in late March.

How is Trump communicating with the outside world?

The most-watched late-night show host Stephen Colbert shortly after the November elections, stopped saying or printing the former Presidents name in full but only expressing it as an expletive "T****."

Without much fanfare, the move was meant to deprive Trump of the oxygen he derives from becoming such an infamous household name.

Like a monarch deposed from power, Trump is now holed up in his $160 million Mar-a-Lago estate planning and plotting his return to the political frontline and would-be kingmaker in the Republican party.