Myanmar's army is making money out of the corpses of protesters who were shot dead by armed soldiers on Friday, according to activists.

According to a Facebook post of the Bago University Students' Union, relatives of the slain anti-coup demonstrators have to pay 120,000 Myanmar kyat ($85) to retrieve the bodies.

The United States government-funded Radio Free Asia also reported that the army is selling the bodies of dead protesters.

According to local accounts, a large number of people, including students, have been fleeing the city of Bago and taking refuge in the suburbs. This is because the army has reportedly used violence against protesters and civilians since April 9.

The junta forces have killed at least 82 people in Bago, 90 kilometres northeast of Yangon, the largest city in the country.

“It is like genocide,” the news outlet Myanmar Nowquoted a protest organiser, Ye Htut, as saying. “They are shooting at every shadow.”

On Sunday night, the civilians held a “flashlight strike”, lighting the sky in a powerful symbol of unity against the military crackdown. However, junta forces violently repressed the attendants of peaceful acts of solidarity.

CCTV video from Aungmyethazan, Mandalay, showed security forces arresting civilians who simply turned on flashlights in their homes.

These forces raided and robbed Grace Hospital in Tamu, beating the nurses. They also stormed the Methodist church compound, stealing the abbot’s and civilians’ belongings, the report alleged.