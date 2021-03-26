Six people have been killed in northeastern Mali in disputed circumstances, with French forces saying a strike targeted militants and local residents alleging those left dead were young hunters.

It was the second time in recent months that an air strike had led to such opposing versions of what happened.

Six young people from Talataye were buried on Thursday after being killed in a strike, local residents said.

Mayor Mohamed Assaleh Ahmad said four were under 16 while two were between 18 and 20.

"This is a group of young people, including minors, who decided to spend the day outside the village of Talataye on board three motorcycles and armed with a hunting rifle to shoot rabbits and partridge," he said.

"Around 10:30 am, witnesses around reported explosions and claim to have seen planes in the air. It is impossible to know if they were French planes or not."

A municipal councillor said he saw a drone fire west of Talataye.

READ MORE:Several UN peacekeepers injured in an attack in central Mali

A strike to target militants