WORLD
3 MIN READ
Deadly air strike hits northeastern Mali in disputed circumstances
Local residents of the village of Talataye said six young people were buried after a strike which occurred when they were "on board three motorcycles and armed with a hunting rifle to shoot rabbits and partridge."
Deadly air strike hits northeastern Mali in disputed circumstances
A NH 90 Caiman military helicopter takes-off during the regional anti-insurgent Operation Barkhane in Inaloglog, Mali on October 21, 2017. / Reuters
March 26, 2021

Six people have been killed in northeastern Mali in disputed circumstances, with French forces saying a strike targeted militants and local residents alleging those left dead were young hunters.

It was the second time in recent months that an air strike had led to such opposing versions of what happened.

Six young people from Talataye were buried on Thursday after being killed in a strike, local residents said.

Mayor Mohamed Assaleh Ahmad said four were under 16 while two were between 18 and 20.

"This is a group of young people, including minors, who decided to spend the day outside the village of Talataye on board three motorcycles and armed with a hunting rifle to shoot rabbits and partridge," he said.

"Around 10:30 am, witnesses around reported explosions and claim to have seen planes in the air. It is impossible to know if they were French planes or not."

A municipal councillor said he saw a drone fire west of Talataye.

READ MORE:Several UN peacekeepers injured in an attack in central Mali

A strike to target militants 

Recommended

France's Barkhane force issued a statement on what appeared to be the same incident, saying intelligence and identity checks indicated the presence of an armed group.

It said it "carried out a strike neutralising" the group, while also indicating three motorcycles were destroyed.

It did not say how many people were killed.

It was not possible to immediately verify either account in the remote and dangerous location.

Questions were also raised in January over a strike in Bounti in central Mali, with villagers and an association having alleged an air strike hit a wedding and killed around 20 people.

French and Malian authorities have maintained that a French strike had targeted and killed dozens of militants and that there was no wedding.

The UN mission in Mali has conducted an investigation with results still pending.

France first sent troops into Mali in early 2013 to fight insurgents who had seized control of the country's northern half, with the Barkhane operation formally starting in August 2014.

READ MORE: Twin militant attacks target soldiers in Mali

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Ukraine, Russia continue to accuse each other of targeting nuclear power plants
No more signs of life detected in collapsed Indonesian school, 59 still feared buried
EU leaders back drone defence plan to counter Russian tactics amid Ukraine war
Trump administration pressures 9 top universities to sign federal funding deal
Elon Musk halfway to becoming world's first trillionaire: report
Latin Americans flood streets to protest Israel's raid on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
South Korea postpones large-scale military drill due to upcoming APEC summit
Rohingya Muslims plead for help at UN to stop killings in Myanmar
Qatar welcomes Trump's order treating any attack on its territory as a threat to US security
Nondisclosure rules, random polygraph tests: Pentagon looks for ways to curb leaks, internal dissent
Global Sumud becomes latest flotilla intercepted by Israeli forces on way to Gaza
UN 'stole 60 years' from Turkish Cypriots on Cyprus issue: TRNC foreign minister
US Supreme Court prevents Trump from firing fed governor for now
US sanctions alleged Iranian 'weapons networks' after UN reimposes restrictions
Kabul erupts in celebration as internet, mobile services resume after two-day outage
Palestine’s long and torturous relationship with the United Nations
By Fawaz Turki