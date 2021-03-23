A fresh spike in coronavirus cases has pushed Bosnia and Herzegovina's healthcare system into disarray as the country battles one of the world's highest fatality rates amid a shortage of vaccines.

Capital Sarajevo's main Covid-19 hospital recalled all available staff from holidays after declaring a "state of emergency" on Monday, said director Sebija Izetbegovic.

"The staff is exhausted," Izetbegovic wrote on Facebook.

"We will continue to do what is possible to save lives, but the situation is really critical. More and more of our employees are sick."

Bosnia is among 10 countries with the highest Covid-19 deaths per one million population, trailing behind the Czech Republic, Belgium, Slovenia, Hungary and the UK.

Bosnia's federation of Bosnia Herzegovina has not started a vaccination drive due to a shortage of vaccines. Only Republika Srpska or the Serb Republic has launched its drive where the elderly have started getting their shots.

Serbia donated 5,000 doses of AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccines early in March.

The first batch of 23,400 Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines that Bosnia had ordered under the COVAX scheme for poorer countries is expected to arrive on Wednesday. Turkey has offered 30,000 doses.

Epicentre of infections

The Balkan country of about 3.3 million reported a record daily number of deaths from Covid-19, 73, and 818 new coronavirus cases, health authorities said on Monday.

Of the new cases, 568 were recorded in Sarajevo, which has this month become an epicentre of infections and deaths, with an average daily number of 699 coronavirus cases in the last week.

While Sarajevo imposed a stricter night curfew on March 19 and closed cafes and restaurants for two weeks on March 13, the country's Serb Republic imposed new restrictions from Monday, prompting peaceful protests across the region.

Sarajevo has mourned dozens of victims this month.

“This is a war without weapons,” an elderly resident who identified himself only by his first name, Hajrudin, said last week.

In the streets, lines of death notices were placed on the main mosque and people cried as they prayed in the old part of the city thousands of whose residents were killed during a wartime siege in 1992-95.

Another Sarajevan, Ekrem, said the situation was a “catastrophe.”

Experts say this is partly because Bosnia's health system remains weak decades after the war.