Fourteen militants have been sentenced to death in Bangladesh for attempting to assassinate Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina more than two decades ago, a prosecutor said.

Since the 2000 bomb plot against Hasina, a major crackdown against homegrown militant groups has seen more than 100 extremists killed in raids by police and more than 1,000 suspected militants arrested.

A fast-track court handed down death sentences to all 14 accused, five of them absconding, after they were found guilty of sedition and criminal conspiracy, prosecutor Abu Abdullah Bhuilyan told AFP.

They planted two bombs in the grounds of a college where Hasina was due to address a rally. The devices were discovered and defused.

"They are extremists belonging to the HuJI (Harkat ul Jihad al Islami) and JMB (Jamayetul Mujahideen Bangladesh)," he said, referring to local extremist outfits blamed for a series of deadly bombings and grenade attacks in the 2010s.

READ MORE:Bangladesh executes killer of founding leader