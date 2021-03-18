Nine Afghan security force members have been killed in a helicopter crash in central Afghanistan, according to the defence ministry.

A defence ministry statement on Thursday said they were investigating the crash which took place in Maidan Wardak province late on Wednesday and the dead included crew members and special force personnel.

An air force source and a provincial official said that the helicopter was hit by a rocket while taking off.

Kabul bomb attack kills three

Meanwhile, three people were killed and 11 others wounded when a roadside bomb hit a bus carrying Afghan government employees in Kabul, officials said on Thursday.

The bombing comes on the day the Afghan government, Taliban and key countries, including the United States and Russia, gather in Moscow to push for a reduction in violence to propel the Afghan peace process forward.

A spokesman for the Kabul police confirmed the casualty figures but gave no further details.

Another official said the vehicle was carrying Afghan government employees.