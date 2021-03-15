British police officers’ decision to break up a weekend vigil for a woman killed after being abducted while walking home at night in London has touched off a national debate about the government’s power to restrict protests.

Images of burly officers handcuffing women who gathered on Saturday night to demand authorities do more to protect them has fueled anger about heavy-handed policing and raised concerns about plans to expand the government’s ability to restrict protests.

“Protest is not a gift, it’s a right,” said Gracie Bradley, interim director of the human rights group Liberty. “Yes, it can be limited for certain reasons, but those limitations have to be necessary and they have to be proportionate. And what we saw on Saturday was a wholesale failure of the Met to uphold that duty, to facilitate protest and to actually listen to what protesters were saying, which is that we don’t feel safe in public space.”

Lawmakers on Monday are considering legislation that would expand the government’s ability to curtail noisy and disruptive demonstrations, as part of a sweeping crime bill that also extends sentences for serious violent and sexual offenses and toughens penalties for those convicted of defacing statues.

The government says the laws covering demonstrations need to be changed in the wake of last year’s Extinction Rebellion protests in which environmental campaigners sought to shut down central London.

“There is, and will remain, a balance to be struck between the rights of the protestor and the rights of individuals to go about their daily business,” the government says. “However, there are instances where individuals at a protest behave in a way that causes unjustifiable disruption or distress to others.”

READ MORE:UK police under fire after crackdown on vigil for Sarah Everard

The killing of Sarah Everard

The debate comes after the death of Sarah Everard, a 33-year-old marketing executive whose body was found May 10, a week after she disappeared while walking home. A serving police officer has been charged with her kidnap and murder.

Everard’s killing has galvanised women across Britain to speak out about the barrage of verbal harassment and physical threats they face every day, saying they shouldn’t have to live in fear.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday called a meeting of his Crime and Justice Taskforce, including government ministers, senior police officers and prosecutors, to discuss the issue of women’s safety. Among the items on the agenda is a recent decline in successful prosecutions for rape and sexual assault.