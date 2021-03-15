At least 15 civilians have been massacred overnight in eastern DR Congo, a monitoring group in the region said, adding the notorious ADF militia were suspected.

"At least 15 civilians were killed last night in Bulongo (Beni territory, North Kivu). The ADF are suspects," the Kivu Security Tracker (KST) group posted on Twitter on Monday.

The Allied Democratic Forces is historically a Ugandan Islamist group that has holed up in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo since 1995.

It has the reputation of being the bloodiest of the 122 militias which plague the eastern DRC, many of them a legacy of the Congo Wars of the 1990s.

Local sources separately confirmed the attack and also blamed the ADF.

Frequent massacres