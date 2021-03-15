Shares have risen in Europe after a mixed session in Asia as China reported a variety of data that painted a complicated picture of its recovery from the pandemic.

The passage of a $1.9 trillion aid package for the US economy has added to investor confidence that the US and global economy will likely experience a strong recovery from the pandemic in the second half of the year but also potentially increase the rate of inflation.

Markets got a mixed message from the data out of China on Monday, which has led the global recovery, reopening earlier than other countries from coronavirus shut-downs that emerged in the central city of Wuhan in early 2020.

Retail sales jumped nearly 36 percent year-on-year in January-February from a year earlier.

But the surge was mostly driven by strong demand for cars, catering and jewelry, suggesting Chinese consumers were splashing out during the Lunar New Year, ING economists said in a report.

The data were exaggerated by low base effects from the shutdowns last year, they said.

Industrial output in the first two months was up almost 17 percent from the corresponding period in 2019, authorities said.

"We expect activity to remain strong in the near-term, as the easing of virus restrictions boosts consumption and fiscal stimulus among key trading partners should keep exports strong," said Capital Economics senior China economist Julian Evans-Pritchard.

Jobless rate rises

Meanwhile, the jobless rate rose to 5.5 percent from 5.2 percent a year earlier, possibly affected by flare ups of coronavirus in some areas, analysts said.

"Travel restrictions weighed on retail sales but boosted industrial output and investment. We think activity will remain strong during the first half of this year, before giving way to a weaker second half," Evans-Pritchard of Capital Economics said in a commentary.

"Domestic policy support is being gradually withdrawn. And foreign demand for Chinese goods will drop back as vaccines start to reverse the recent shift in global consumption patterns," he said.

