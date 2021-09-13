US President Joe Biden has approved a disaster declaration for California and will travel to Sacramento to survey the damage from recent wildfires.

The blazes in California have been stoked by extremely hot, dry conditions that experts say are symptomatic of climate change during a summer fire season shaping up as one of the most destructive on record.

"President Joseph R Biden, Jr. declared that a major disaster exists in the State of California and ordered Federal assistance to supplement State, tribal, and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by the Caldor Fire beginning on August 14, 2021, and continuing", the White House said late on Sunday.

READ MORE: Biden calls for unity as US marks 20th anniversary of 9/11

Boost infrastructure and fight global warming

Biden said last week that wildfires, hurricanes and floods were hitting every part of the United States, with more than 100 million Americans affected this summer alone, as he pressed for investments to boost infrastructure and fight global warming.