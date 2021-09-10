Dozens of foreigners, including Americans, have left Kabul on an international commercial flight, marking the first large-scale evacuation since US and NATO forces left Afghanistan late last month.

Their departure on Thursday represented a breakthrough in the bumpy coordination between the US and Afghanistan’s new Taliban leaders.

The Taliban have said they would let foreigners and Afghans with valid travel documents leave, but a days long standoff over charter planes at another airport had cast some doubt on Taliban assurances.

The Qatar Airways flight is heading to Doha.

A senior US official said that Americans, green card holders and other nationalities including Germans, Hungarians and Canadians are on the flight.

Ten US citizens and 11 green-card holders made Thursday’s flight, State Department spokesman Ned Price said.

British foreign minister Dominic Raab said that 13 British citizens had been able to leave Afghanistan bound for Qatar.

200 foreign passengers on the first flight

The flight to Doha comes as the Taliban continue their transition from insurgents to governing power, less than a month after they marched into Kabul and ousted former president Ashraf Ghani.

An Afghan-American dual citizen, waiting to board the flight with his family, said the US State Department had called him in the morning and told him to go to the airport.

"We got in contact with the State Department, they gave me a call this morning and said to go to the airport," the father, who asked not to be named, told AFP.

In the days that followed the Taliban's blitz, the airport had become a tragic symbol of desperation among Afghans terrified of the militants' return to power – with thousands of people crowding around its gates daily, and some even clinging to jets as they took off.

More than 100 people were killed, including 13 US troops, in a suicide attack on August 26 near the airport that was claimed by Daesh terrorist group's local chapter.

The Taliban were pressed to allow the departures by US Special Representative Zalmay Khalilzad, the US official said on Thursday, speaking to Reuters news agency on condition of anonymity.

READ MORE:Taliban’s interim government: Is the past, prologue?

Waiting with suitcases

Footage broadcast by Al Jazeera TV on Thursday showed families including women, children and elderly people waiting with suitcases at the airport for their turn to leave.

It was not immediately clear whether any countries other than Qatar had played a role in organising the airlift.

Qatar has acted as the central intermediary between the Taliban and the international community in recent years, and numerous countries, including the United States, have relocated their embassies from Kabul to Doha in the aftermath of the Taliban takeover.

"We are very appreciative of the Qataris," one man told the channel, giving his nationality as Canadian.

Away from the airport, there was a noticeably stronger Taliban presence on the streets of Kabul as armed fighters – including special forces in military fatigues – stood guard on street corners and manned checkpoints, according to AFP journalists.

Qatar's special envoy to Afghanistan, Mutlaq al Qahtani, called it a "historic day" for the airport.

He also said it marked a major step on the road to "reopening ... the airport to international flights, but it may be gradual".

Most of the early Afghan evacuees were desperate to flee fearing Taliban reprisals for having worked with foreign powers during the 20-year, US-led occupation.

The United States has repeatedly pledged to continue working to evacuate any American citizens still in Afghanistan after last month's airlift ended.

Earlier Thursday, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said only around 100 Americans remained in Afghanistan.