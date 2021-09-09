Afghanistan's national flag carrier is preparing to resume international flights next week, its new president has said, praising Qatari and Turkish technical experts for their assistance in getting Kabul airport operational in the shortest possible time.

Domestic flights to Herat, Kandahar and Mazar-e-Sharif resumed on September 4 and negotiations are now under way to restart international flights between Kabul and New Delhi, Qari Rahmatullah Gulzad, who assumed charge of Ariana Afghan Airlines following the Taliban's recent takeover of the country, told Anadolu Agency.

Before leaving the war-torn country on August 31 after 20 years of operations, US forces blew up their military equipment at the aiport.

The airport was also the site of mass evacuations, rocket attacks and a suicide bombing.

The terminals at Hamid Karzai International Airport and Ariana Afghan Airlines' planes, workshop, hangar and offices have all sustained damage.

"The Qatari and Turkish technical teams enabled us to resume flight operations," Gulzad said, thanking the countries for their prompt support.

The Qatari and Turkish teams are still working on Kabul airport, he said, adding they will stay for another month to ensure that it meets international standards.

