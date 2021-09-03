Brazil's Supreme Court has heard arguments in a seminal case over the scope of the constitution's protection of indigenous land.

After two days of arguments, the court's eleven justices said on Thursday the hearings would be adjourned until September 8.

The powerful agribusiness lobby argues that those protections should only apply to territory whose inhabitants were present in 1988, when the constitution was adopted.

Indigenous rights activists counter that the constitution mentions no such time limit, and that native inhabitants have often been forced from their ancestral lands.

Indigenous protesters have been camped out in the capital Brasilia for weeks, though it is unclear how long the ruling will take.

No date had been given for the verdict, which could affect more than 200 native lands currently being demarcated, according to the Social Environment Institute (ISA), which defends the rights of indigenous people.

READ MORE:Brazil's Bolsonaro sued at ICC for 'genocide', 'ecocide'