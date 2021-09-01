Israel is increasing the water quota for besieged Gaza and also expanding further the Palestinian enclaves' fishing zone, the Israeli army said.

Tel Aviv will increase Gaza's water quota by five million cubic metres, Israeli army's spokesperson for Arab media Avichay Adraee wrote in a series of tweets, saying the decisions will come into effect on Wednesday.

As a result of security assessments, Adraee said, it was also decided to expand Gaza fishing zone to 15 nautical miles and open the Kerem Shalom (called Karam Abu Salem by Palestinians) crossing for entry of equipment and goods.

Increase in merchants quota