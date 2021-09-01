WORLD
2 MIN READ
Israel increases besieged Gaza's water quota, fishing zone
Tel Aviv has also raised the number of Gazan merchants allowed to enter Israel, military says.
Israel increases besieged Gaza's water quota, fishing zone
Israeli army frequently reduces Gaza's fishing zone during tensions. / AA
September 1, 2021

Israel is increasing the water quota for besieged Gaza and also expanding further the Palestinian enclaves' fishing zone, the Israeli army said. 

Tel Aviv will increase Gaza's water quota by five million cubic metres, Israeli army's spokesperson for Arab media Avichay Adraee wrote in a series of tweets, saying the decisions will come into effect on Wednesday.

As a result of security assessments, Adraee said, it was also decided to expand Gaza fishing zone to 15 nautical miles and open the Kerem Shalom (called Karam Abu Salem by Palestinians) crossing for entry of equipment and goods. 

Increase in merchants quota

Recommended

Quota of Palestinian merchants in Gaza to pass through the Erez crossing will also be increased by an additional 5,000 merchants, he said. 

The Israeli army frequently reduces the Gaza fishing zone during the tensions, the latest of which was in May when Hamas and Israel engaged in 11 days of war against the backdrop of an Israeli court verdict to evict Palestinian families from their homes in Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood in occupied East Jerusalem.

At least 260 Palestinians were killed and thousands wounded in Israel's bombardment of the blockaded territory that left a vast trail of destruction. 

Thirteen Israelis were also killed by Palestinian rocket fire from the Gaza. The fighting, the fiercest in years, came to a halt under an Egyptian-brokered cease-fire on May 21.

READ MORE:Egypt and Israel soften restrictions on Gaza crossing

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Ukrainian wanted in Nord Stream case must remain in custody: Polish court
Israel kills 100 people every day in Gaza: UN
Trump issues executive order that pledges US military cover for Qatar
Ethiopia church scaffolding collapse kills at least 36: state media
Denmark 'in favour of' shooting down drones violating its airspace
Kremlin warns Europe of ‘serious consequences’ if Russian assets are seized
'No immediate danger' at Zaporizhzhia plant, says IAEA, as Russia-Ukraine trade attack accusations
Gold hits new record amid US government shutdown and economic uncertainty
Taiwan 'will not agree' to produce half of its semiconductors in US
Oktoberfest temporarily closed after bomb threat linked to deadly Munich house explosion
Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Fidan travels to UAE on October 2 with Gaza ceasefire on agenda
Families grieve and wait as rescuers dig through collapsed Indonesian school
Morocco youth protests enter fourth day demanding better education, healthcare
Venezuela envoy accuses US of using drug war as cover for intervention
Ex-president of Democratic Republic of Congo sentenced to death for treason, war crimes
US-led coalition to scale back Iraq mission