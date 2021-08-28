A regional summit aimed at promoting cooperation and partnership in the Middle East region opened in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, on Saturday.

The summit, held in the heavily guarded Green Zone, seeks to discuss political, economic and security issues related to Iraq and the region, according to Anadolu Agency correspondent.

"The conference is held at a critical and historic situation,” Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi said in his opening speech at the summit.

The summit “embodies Iraq's vision for establishing better relations with the countries of the world, and our pledge to our people that Iraq will reclaim its leading role in the region,” he added.

The Iraqi premier voiced hope that “the conference will achieve economic integration among all countries", stressing that "Iraq has taken steps to facilitate investments."

Baghdad seeks to strengthen its economic relations with neighbouring countries and open its doors to investments and to establish mega construction projects in areas damaged in the course of the war against Daesh/ISIS.