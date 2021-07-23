WORLD
2 MIN READ
UN rejects Russian bid to abolish Bosnia peace envoy post
The draft resolution failed to get the minimum nine “yes” votes for adoption. The vote was 2-0, with only Russia and China voting “yes” and the 13 other council members abstaining.
UN rejects Russian bid to abolish Bosnia peace envoy post
German politician Christian Schmidt is in line to take up the post of International High Representative for Bosnia on on August 1. (FILE PHOTO) / Reuters Archive
July 23, 2021

The UN Security Council has voted to reject a Russian proposal to abolish the post of International High Representative for Bosnia, and the office that goes with it, by July 2022.

Co-sponsored by China, the Russian resolution needed nine of the council's 15 votes to pass, but only received two – from Russia and China themselves. All the other members of the Security Council abstained.

If it had received the necessary votes, the resolution could still have been vetoed by one of the five permanent members, which along with Russia and China, are the United States, Britain and France.

The rejection was no surprise. Before the vote, western diplomats had accused Moscow of trying to undermine the office of the high representative and the German politician in line to take up the post on August 1, Christian Schmidt.

Dayton deal

Recommended

Schmidt was appointed to the job in May by the Peace Implementation Council of the 1995 Dayton agreement, which is made up of 55 countries.

Russia has long been trying to have the position scrapped, accusing the office of being prejudiced against the Bosnian Serbs, allies of Moscow.

At the end of June, Russia said it "categorically refused" the appointment of Schmidt, a former German agriculture minister.

After its proposed resolution was shot down, Russia said Schmidt would not take up the position and the post would remain "vacant."

READ MORE:Bosnia: Did the Dayton Accords reward genocide

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
US sanctions alleged Iranian 'weapons networks' after UN reimposes restrictions
Kabul erupts in celebration as internet, mobile services resume after two-day outage
Palestine’s long and torturous relationship with the United Nations
By Fawaz Turki
'Nothing ruled out' if Russian plane breaches European airspace: Macron
Ukrainian wanted in Nord Stream case must remain in custody: Polish court
Israel kills 100 people every day in Gaza: UN
Trump issues executive order pledging US military cover for Qatar
Ethiopia church scaffolding collapse kills at least 36: state media
Denmark 'in favour of' shooting down drones violating its airspace
Kremlin warns Europe of ‘serious consequences’ if Russian assets are seized
'No immediate danger' at Zaporizhzhia plant, says IAEA, as Russia-Ukraine trade attack accusations
Gold hits new record amid US government shutdown and economic uncertainty
Taiwan 'will not agree' to produce half of its semiconductors in US
Oktoberfest temporarily closed after bomb threat linked to deadly Munich house explosion
Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Fidan travels to UAE on October 2 with Gaza ceasefire on agenda
Families grieve and wait as rescuers dig through collapsed Indonesian school