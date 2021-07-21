At least 12 people have died after torrential rains flooded the subway in the central Chinese city of Zhengzhou.

The city of more than 10 million people in Henan province "has experienced a series of rare and heavy rainstorms, causing water to accumulate in Zhengzhou metro", city officials said on Wednesday in a Weibo post, adding 12 people died and five were injured on Wednesday.

Authorities have issued the highest warning level for Henan province as record floods hammer the province.

Seasonal floods are common in China, but scientists say climate change is bringing increasingly extreme weather patterns.

Shocking images

Images poured across Chinese social media showing dramatic rescues of pedestrians in Zhengzhou from torrents gushing through the streets.