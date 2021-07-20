Asian shares have fallen as worries were growing that a faster-spreading variant of the coronavirus could upend the global economic recovery.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 slipped 0.9 percent to 27,417.75. South Korea's Kospi shed 0.6 percent to 3,226.19. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 declined 0.5 percent to 7,252.20. Hong Kong's Hang Seng lost 1.1 percent to 27,189.43, while the Shanghai Composite fell 0.2 percent to 3,531.54.

Worries about the pandemic continue in Japan, with three days to go before the Tokyo Olympics open.

Some 11,000 athletes are taking part in the Games, and 22,000 other people have arrived since July 1 to take part in the Games.

Several athletes and more than 60 other non-athletes affiliated with the Games have tested positive. Fears are growing that, despite repeated tests, infections may spread.

The vaccination rollout has been slower in Japan than in other developed nations, with just 22 percent of the population fully vaccinated. Reports that fully vaccinated people have gotten infected are another cause for worry.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 fell 1.6 percent to 4,258.49, after setting a record just a week earlier.

In another sign of worry, the yield on the 10-year Treasury touched its lowest level in five months as investors scrambled for safer places to put their money.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury was steady at 1.21 percent after falling to 1.20 percent Monday from 1.29 percent late Friday. In March it was at roughly 1.75 percent.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average slumped 2.1 percent to 33,962.04, while the Nasdaq composite lost 1.1 percent to 14,274.98.

Airlines and other companies that would get hurt the most by potential Covid-19 restrictions took some of the heaviest losses, similar to the early days of the pandemic in February and March 2020. United Airlines lost 5.5 percent, mall owner Simon Property Group gave up 5.9 percent and cruise operator Carnival fell 5.7 percent.

Contagious delta variant

The World Health Organization says cases and deaths are climbing globally after a period of decline, spurred by the highly contagious delta variant. And given how tightly connected the global economy is, a hit anywhere can quickly affect the other side of the world.

Even in the US, where the vaccination rate is higher than in many other countries, people in Los Angeles County must once again wear masks indoors regardless of whether they are vaccinated following spikes in cases, hospitalisations and deaths.