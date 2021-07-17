A US federal judge in Texas has blocked new applications to a programme that protects immigrants who were brought to the United States as children from deportation, but said the hundreds of thousands of people already enrolled would not be affected until further court rulings.

US District Judge Andrew Hanen sided with a group of states suing to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) programme, arguing that it was illegally created by former President Barack Obama in 2012.

Hanen found the programme violated the Administrative Procedure Act (APA) when it was created but said that since there were so many people currently enrolled in the programme – nearly 650,000 – his ruling would be temporarily stayed for their cases and their renewal applications.

"To be clear," the judge said, the order does not require the government to take "any immigration, deportation or criminal action against any DACA recipient."

He said the government could continue to receive new applications to the programme, as ordered by a federal judge in a separate case, but that it could not approve them.

The White House and Department of Justice did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Cheska Mae Perez, a 23-year-old DACA recipient from the Philippines, said her 22-year-old brother and 20-year-old sister applied for DACA as soon as new applications were allowed following a court order in December 2020. Her brother received his approval a couple of weeks ago, she said, but her sister was still waiting.

"I spoke with her a few minutes after the decision came down," Perez said. "She burst into tears."

Dreamers

Democratic US Senator Bob Menendez of New Jersey wrote on Twitter that the ruling was not a surprise, "just a painful reminder that we need to stop relying on temporary immigration fixes."

"Congress must seize the moment and any and all opportunities to finally provide a pathway to legalization for millions of undocumented immigrants," he said.

Democratic President Joe Biden, who was vice president when Obama created the programme, has said he wants to create a permanent pathway to citizenship for DACA recipients, known as "Dreamers."

Biden issued a memorandum on his first day in office directing the secretary of the Department of Homeland Security to take "all actions he deems appropriate" to "preserve and fortify" the programme, which former President Donald Trump, a Republican, tried to end.