State officials have added 59 deaths to the toll wrought by the February 14 cold wave and the ensuing collapse of the Texas electric power grid.

The deaths newly tallied by the Texas Department of State Health Services and published on Tuesday boost the toll from 151 to 210 deaths, most from exposure to the sometimes-subzero temperatures.

Still, some were blamed on carbon monoxide poisoning as freezing Texans sought warmth from cars and outdoor grills.

The count remained preliminary and may change as more deaths are confirmed, the department said.

The county with the highest death toll was Harris, where Houston is situated, with 43 deaths.