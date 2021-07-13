TÜRKİYE
Turkey's Erdogan, China's Xi discuss steps to improve bilateral ties
In their conversation over phone Turkish President Erdogan underlined the importance for Turkey of Uighur Turks living in prosperity, peace as equal citizens of China.
In this July 02, 2019 file photo, President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan (L) and Chinese President Xi Jinping (R) shake hands in Beijing, China. / AA
July 13, 2021

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has held a phone conversation with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping to discuss steps to improve bilateral relations.

Erdogan and Xi discussed the steps that will improve bilateral relations, particularly in trade, investment, energy, transportation and health, and regional developments, according to a statement by the Turkish Communications Directorate.

Highlighting that there is a wide potential for cooperation between the two countries in all areas of the regional and global economy and diplomacy, Erdogan said the High-Level Joint Working Group will give great impetus to the cooperation between the two countries.

Erdogan said that Turkey would like to mark the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Turkey and China in a manner worthy of the deep-rooted friendship between the two countries.

Expressing Turkey's respect for China's sovereignty and territorial integrity, he underlined the importance for Turkey of Uighur Turks living in prosperity, freedom, and peace as equal citizens of China. 

Uighurs make up around 45 percent of population in Xinjiang autonomous territory and have long accused China's authorities of cultural, religious, and economic discrimination.

Up to 1 million people, or about 7 percent of the Muslim population in Xinjiang Autonomous Region, have been incarcerated in an expanding network of “political re-education” camps, according to US officials and UN experts.

