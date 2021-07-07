WORLD
3 MIN READ
Algeria unveils new government after June polls
Appointed last week as prime minister to replace Abdeaziz Djerad, Ayman Benabderrahmane, who was finance minister in the previous government, will remain in charge of finance, while Mohamed Arkab keeps his job as energy minister.
Algeria unveils new government after June polls
Algeria's President Abdelmadjid Tebboune casts his vote at a polling station during the country's parliamentary election in Bouchaoui, Algeria on June 12, 2021. / Reuters
July 7, 2021

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune has unveiled a new government after June parliamentary elections, but with few changes in top positions, according to a statement.

While foreign minister Sabri Boukadoum was replaced by former diplomat Ramtane Lamamra, the reshuffle was limited, in contrast to comments made by Tebboune in March promising a major shift after the polls.

Former supreme court chief Abderrachid Tebbi replaces unpopular Belkacem Zeghmati as justice minister, while Ammar Belhimer remains communications minister, despite no longer being government spokesman.

The new cabinet is made up of 34 members, two fewer than the previous one, and includes four women.

Tebboune on June 30 had picked outgoing finance minister Aimene Benabderahmane as prime minister.

READ MORE: Algerian finance chief Benabderrahmane named new prime minister

Election results

Recommended

The June 12 polls were won by the ruling National Liberation Front, but with a much reduced share of seats, along with independents and small parties supporting Tebboune.

The new parliament will take office Thursday.

The vote saw a record 77 percent abstention amid boycott calls by the Hirak mass protest movement, that hit the streets in early 2019 to demand an end to the rule of then-president Abdelaziz Bouteflika.

Tebboune had dismissed the historically low turnout even before the election, saying it was "not important".

The Hirak, which following Bouteflika's departure in April 2019 had continued its huge rallies for over a year to demand the rule of law and a transition to democracy, has been weakened by an official crackdown and divisions within its ranks.

READ MORE: FLN wins most seats in Algeria parliamentary election

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
US Supreme Court prevents Trump from firing fed governor for now
US sanctions alleged Iranian 'weapons networks' after UN reimposes restrictions
Kabul erupts in celebration as internet, mobile services resume after two-day outage
Palestine’s long and torturous relationship with the United Nations
By Fawaz Turki
'Nothing ruled out' if Russian plane breaches European airspace: Macron
Ukrainian wanted in Nord Stream case must remain in custody: Polish court
Israel kills 100 people every day in Gaza: UN
Trump issues executive order pledging US military cover for Qatar
Ethiopia church scaffolding collapse kills at least 36: state media
Denmark 'in favour of' shooting down drones violating its airspace
Kremlin warns Europe of ‘serious consequences’ if Russian assets are seized
'No immediate danger' at Zaporizhzhia plant, says IAEA, as Russia-Ukraine trade attack accusations
Gold hits new record amid US government shutdown and economic uncertainty
Taiwan 'will not agree' to produce half of its semiconductors in US
Oktoberfest temporarily closed after bomb threat linked to deadly Munich house explosion
Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Fidan travels to UAE on October 2 with Gaza ceasefire on agenda