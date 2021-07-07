WORLD
3 MIN READ
Indian ministers quit before Cabinet rejig as Modi faces heat over Covid
At least 12 ministers have resigned ahead of an expected reshuffle. PM Narendra Modi is seeking to reinvigorate an administration heavily criticised for how it handled the coronavirus pandemic.
India has recorded 400,000 coronavirus deaths since the pandemic began — the third most of any country. / Reuters
July 7, 2021

Twelve Indian government ministers have resigned, hours ahead of an expected reshuffle of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Cabinet aimed at refurbishing its image after widespread criticism of its handling of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, whose response to the epidemic came under close examination, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Chemicals and Fertilisers Minister D.V. Sadananda Gowda, Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar were among those who resigned on Wednesday.

President Ram Nath Kovind’s office said he accepted their resignations as advised by the prime minister.

Local Press Trust of India news agency said 43 Cabinet ministers and junior ministers were expected to be sworn in later on Wednesday at a ceremony in the presidential palace.

READ MORE:The farmers’ protests are the biggest political threat Modi has seen

First Cabinet reshuffle

Modi's government is facing increasing criticism for its handling of the pandemic. It is the first Cabinet reshuffle since he was returned to power for a second term in 2019.

Recommended

Vardhan, who was in charge of the Health Ministry as well as the Science and Technology Ministry, led the response to the pandemic.

The health service came under severe pressure in many areas with hospitals running out of beds, medical oxygen and drugs.

India has recorded 400,000 coronavirus deaths since the pandemic began — the third most of any country. 

New cases are on the decline after exceeding 400,000 a day in May, but authorities are preparing for another possible wave and are trying to ramp up vaccinations.

IT minister's dispute with foreign companies 

Prasad has been locked in a bitter dispute in recent months with foreign social media companies.

His ministry authored rule changes that require the firms to remove and identify the "first originator" of posts deemed to undermine India's sovereignty, state security or public order.

READ MORE: Modi's party loses key election held amid India's Covid mayhem

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
