Twelve Indian government ministers have resigned, hours ahead of an expected reshuffle of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Cabinet aimed at refurbishing its image after widespread criticism of its handling of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, whose response to the epidemic came under close examination, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Chemicals and Fertilisers Minister D.V. Sadananda Gowda, Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar were among those who resigned on Wednesday.

President Ram Nath Kovind’s office said he accepted their resignations as advised by the prime minister.

Local Press Trust of India news agency said 43 Cabinet ministers and junior ministers were expected to be sworn in later on Wednesday at a ceremony in the presidential palace.

READ MORE:The farmers’ protests are the biggest political threat Modi has seen

First Cabinet reshuffle

Modi's government is facing increasing criticism for its handling of the pandemic. It is the first Cabinet reshuffle since he was returned to power for a second term in 2019.