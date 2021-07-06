Philippine security forces have retrieved the cockpit voice and flight data recorders of a military aircraft that crashed in a coconut grove and killed 52 people.

Witnesses and survivors told investigators the plane landed "hard" and then bounced twice before taking off again, said Lieutenant General Corleto Vinluan, chief of the Western Mindanao Command on Tuesday.

"Then at the right side of the airport it hit a tree – that's the account of the injured," Vinluan said.

The C-130 Hercules transport plane was carrying 96 people, mostly fresh army graduates, when it overshot the runway on Sunday while trying to land on Jolo island in the southern Sulu province.

Most of the dead were soldiers being deployed to the island – a haven for militants -- as part of a counter-insurgency effort.

Three civilians who were not on the flight were also killed as the plane ploughed through coconut trees and houses.

Another 51 people, mostly troops, were injured. Many suffered severe burns when the four-engine aircraft exploded into flames.

The cockpit voice and flight data recorders, which are known as black boxes, will be sent to the United States for analysis, Vinluan said.

READ MORE: Death toll in Philippine military's worst air disaster rises to 52

The CVR records flight crew conversations and the flight data recorder holds information about the speed, altitude and direction of the plane.

They could explain what caused the C-130, which the military said was in "very good condition", to crash in sunny weather.

"We will be able to hear from that black box what was the last conversation of the pilots and crew in the cockpit so we can ascertain the situation that really happened," armed forces chief General Cirilito Sobejana told CNN Philippines.