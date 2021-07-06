Wreckage from a plane that went missing in Russia's Far East region of Kamchatka has been found around five kilometres (three miles) away from a runway at an airport on the coast where it was supposed to land.

The governor of Kamchatka, Vladimir Solodov, told the Interfax news agency on Tuesday that the aircraft's fuselage was found on land near the coast, while other wreckage was found nearby in the Okhotsk Sea.

An Antonov An-26 plane with 22 passengers and six crew members, flying from the city of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky to the town of Palana on the Okhotsk Sea coast, missed a scheduled communication and disappeared from radar as it was on approach for landing.

According to Russian media reports, none of the 28 people on board have survived the crash.

The plane belonged to a company called Kamchatka Aviation Enterprise. The plane has been in operation since 1982, Russian state news agency Tass reported.

The company's director, Alexei Khabarov, told the Interfax news agency that the plane was technically sound before taking off in Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky.