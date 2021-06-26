About 5,000 Afghan families have fled their homes in Kunduz after days of fighting between the Taliban and government forces, according to officials, with the insurgents continuing to surround the key northern city.

The Taliban briefly seized the city twice in recent years but have now captured the surrounding districts and a nearby border crossing with Tajikistan.

"About 5,000 families have been displaced by the fighting," Ghulam Sakhi Rasouli, director of the Kunduz Refugees and Repatriation Department, told AFP.

He said up to 2,000 of those families had fled to Kabul and other provinces.

Many people took refuge in a school in the city and had been provided with food and other relief items, Kunduz provincial council member Ghulam Rabbani Rabbani said.

Video footage taken by AFP showed dozens of people, many of them women and children, sitting inside tents set up in a school compound.

Need for relief items

"We are six families living together here for three days ... you can see my children are sitting on the ground," Juma Khan, who fled with his family, told AFP.

"We have still not received any help. A team came today to survey some families but after a few minutes they left," said Akhtar Mohammad, who has also taken refuge in the school.

Another 8,000 families have been displaced across the province of Kunduz following a month of sporadic clashes between the insurgents and government forces, Rasouli added.