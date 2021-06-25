The EU has once again sidestepped the matter of Turkey’s accession to the union and instead hinged Brussels' relationship with Ankara on a very narrow scope that deals with the refugees, Turkey's Foreign Ministry has said.

Turkey’s relations with its European neighbours have improved in recent months yet a statement issued after the conclusion of a two-day summit in Brussels made no reference to the status of Turkey’s candidacy in the EU or trade related issues.

Even though the EU acknowledged that tension between the two sides has decreased, it did not take any step on important issues such as the Customs Union, a trade pact that gives Turkish companies access to the EU market, the ministry said.

Turkey sees this “as a delaying tactic, lack of will and abuse of the EU membership by one or two member states. Avoiding reference to our candidacy status in the text also confirms this view”.

The Head of EU Commission Ursula von der Leyen said that the bloc would allocate an additional $3.58B (€3B) to support Syrian refugees in Turkey until 2024.

But Ankara said this financial package is a way by which European countries are trying to safeguard their own borders.

“Reducing migration cooperation to just a financial dimension is a big mistake. Aiming for close cooperation in this area would be beneficial for everyone," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said.

Cyprus issue

On the issue of the island of Cyprus, the EU has once again repeated the line that ignores the rights of Turkish Cypriots, Ankara said.

"In order to reduce tensions and start dialogue and cooperation, Turkey has done more than its share," it said.

Ankara has been at odds with France and historic rival Greece over Turkish drilling operations near the divided island of Cyprus and search for natural gas in eastern Mediterranean waters.