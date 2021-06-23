WORLD
3 MIN READ
Antivirus software creator John McAfee found dead in Spanish prison
Spanish officials say McAfee, 75, died in his cell "apparently from suicide.”
Antivirus software creator John McAfee found dead in Spanish prison
In this August 16, 2016 file photo, John McAfee listens during the 4th China Internet Security Conference in Beijing. / AP
June 23, 2021

John McAfee, the creator of McAfee antivirus software, has been found dead in his cell in a jail near Barcelona.

Earlier on Wednesday, a Spanish court issued a preliminary ruling in favour of his extradition to the United States to face tax-related criminal charges.

Security personnel at the Brians 2 penitentiary near the northeastern Spanish city tried to revive McAfee, who was 75, but the jail’s medical team finally certified his death, a statement from the regional Catalan government said.

The statement didn’t identify the US tycoon by name, but said he was a 75-year-old US citizen awaiting extradition to the country.

A Catalan government source familiar with the event who was not authorised to be named in media reports confirmed that the dead man was McAfee.

John McAfee was found dead in his cell "apparently from suicide,” a spokeswoman for the prison system in the northeastern Catalonia region said, confirming media reports. 

She gave no further details.

Self-styled cryptocurrency guru

Spain’s National Court on Monday ruled in favour of extraditing McAfee, who had argued in a hearing earlier this month that the charges against him were politically motivated and that he would spend the rest of his life in prison if he was returned to the US.

Recommended

The court's ruling was made public on Wednesday and could be appealed.

Any final extradition order would also need to get approval from the Spanish Cabinet. Tennessee prosecutors charged McAfee with evading taxes after failing to report income made from promoting cryptocurrencies while he did consultancy work, as well as income from speaking engagements and selling the rights to his life story for a documentary. 

The criminal charges carry a prison sentence of up to 30 years.

The entrepreneur was arrested last October at Barcelona’s international airport. 

A judge ordered at that time that McAfee should be held in jail while awaiting the outcome of a hearing on extradition.

Since making a fortune in the 1980s with the antivirus software that still bears his name, McAfee had become a self-styled cryptocurrency guru, claiming to make $2,000 a day.

He has more than one million followers on Twitter.

In a tweet on June 16, he said the US authorities believed he had "[H]idden crypto. I wish I did,” he said.

"My remaining assets are all seized. My friends evaporated through fear of association. I have nothing. Yet, I regret nothing."

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
US Supreme Court prevents Trump from firing fed governor for now
US sanctions alleged Iranian 'weapons networks' after UN reimposes restrictions
Kabul erupts in celebration as internet, mobile services resume after two-day outage
Palestine’s long and torturous relationship with the United Nations
By Fawaz Turki
'Nothing ruled out' if Russian plane breaches European airspace: Macron
Ukrainian wanted in Nord Stream case must remain in custody: Polish court
Israel kills 100 people every day in Gaza: UN
Trump issues executive order pledging US military cover for Qatar
Ethiopia church scaffolding collapse kills at least 36: state media
Denmark 'in favour of' shooting down drones violating its airspace
Kremlin warns Europe of ‘serious consequences’ if Russian assets are seized
'No immediate danger' at Zaporizhzhia plant, says IAEA, as Russia-Ukraine trade attack accusations
Gold hits new record amid US government shutdown and economic uncertainty
Taiwan 'will not agree' to produce half of its semiconductors in US
Oktoberfest temporarily closed after bomb threat linked to deadly Munich house explosion
Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Fidan travels to UAE on October 2 with Gaza ceasefire on agenda