German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron have called for European Union countries to coordinate their Covid-19 border reopening policies and guard against new variants of the virus.

Macron said on Friday EU countries must be careful not to allow new variants to spread, adding that the EU was watching developments in Britain, which has seen a steep rise in the weekly reported cases of the Delta variant.

"Some countries have reopened their borders earlier for tourist industry reasons, but we must be careful not to re-import new variants," he told a joint news conference with Merkel before a working dinner at the chancellery in Berlin.

Merkel added: "We can't act as if the coronavirus is over."

"Caution is still necessary so that we have a summer of many freedoms, if not all freedoms," she said.

