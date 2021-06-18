A Muslim cleric who has led anti-blasphemy rallies in Pakistan has been charged with sexually abusing a student at a religious school.

Police said late on Thursday that charges were filed against Azizur Rehman and his sons after cellphone videos that appeared to show the cleric forcing himself on the student went viral on social media. Rehman is a regional leader of one of Pakistan’s largest religious parties, the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl.

The charges were filed under Section 377, that deals with homosexuality and bestiality, and Section 506, that deals with criminal intimidation, of the Pakistan Penal Code.

The case has caused a stir in Pakistan, a mainly Muslim country, and outrage on social media, with many calling for strict punishment for the cleric.

Rehman denied the accusation of sexual abuse in a video statement issued on social media, saying that he was drugged before the filming of the alleged abuse. He said this was part of a plot to throw him out of the seminary, the Jamia Manzoorul-Islamia in Lahore.

Rehman, who is in his 60s, has worked as a custodian of the seminary for several years.

The seminary said the cleric has been expelled from his position, and Wafaqul Madaris, the body that oversees the religious schools system, said it has stripped him of his title, "mufti", which means a religious scholar.

A police spokesperson said police could not locate the cleric when they visited the seminary after the student filed the sexual abuse complaint.

The student, who police said appeared to be in his early 20s, said in his complaint that he has given several video and audio recordings to help police investigate, adding he had gone into hiding because he had received death threats.