The bodies of 25 migrants have been recovered off the coast of Yemen after their boat, reportedly carrying up to 200 people, capsized, a provincial official told AFP news agency.

“The boat overturned two days ago and was carrying between 160 and 200 people,” said Jalil Ahmed Ali from the Lahij provincial authority on Monday, citing information given by Yemeni smugglers.

The fate of the other people on board was unclear.

Fishermen in southern Yemen told AFP they had recovered the 25 bodies of victims who appeared to be of African origin – some of the many who try to reach Yemen before crossing into the Gulf states.

The fishermen said the bodies were floating in the waters of the Ras al Ara area in the southern province of Lahij, overlooking the Bab el-Mandeb Strait off the coast of Djibouti.

“We saw the bodies floating in the water 10 miles (16km) from the shores of Ras al Ara,” said one of the fishermen.