Algerians have voted for a new parliament in an election with a majority of novice independent candidates running under new rules meant to erase political corruption and open the way to a “new Algeria.” But the turnout was dismal for the first legislative election since the gas-rich North African nation's longtime president was forced to resign two years ago.

Tension surrounded the voting as activists and opposition parties boycotted the election amid a crackdown on weekly marches by the Hirak protest movement, which were all but banned under new rules for demonstrations.

Pressure from Hirak marchers forced former President Abdelaziz Bouteflika to resign in 2019 after two decades in office, a time marked by rampant political and financial corruption, unemployment and repression. Participants in the protest movement now want a transition period before elections.

In its most recent update, given while polls still were open, Algeria's electoral authority said that less than 14.5% of the country's 24 million voters had cast ballots. Some regions, notably in Kabylie, a bastion of opposition east of the Algerian capital, had voter turnout under 1%.

Some voting stations were vandalised, and scuffles between residents and police were reported in some towns in the region.

The turnout figures “aren't trafficked like in the past where numbers were fixed in advance,” the head of the electoral authority, Mohamed Charfi, said, adding that the new transparency “gives credibility to this election, part of the wish to break with the old system."

The final turnout was not immediately available after polls closed at 8 pm local time.

Authorities began tightening the screws on the Hirak movement weeks ago with dozens of arrests and a rule obliging organisers of the marches without real leaders to declare them.

Three prominent figures arrested on Thursday, including two journalists — one was press freedom advocate Khaled Drareni — were released early on Saturday ahead of the voting.

The Constitutional Council announced Saturday that it would be 15 days before results of the balloting are known because of the number of candidates and the need to ensure against the fraud that marked past elections.

'Looking for change'

“We are looking for change,” voter Mohammed Touait said at a polling station. “I am 84 years old, and today I woke up at 8 am because I still have hope for change.”