A speeding bus carrying pilgrims has overturned on a highway and fell into a ravine in a remote area in southwestern Pakistan before dawn, killing at least 20 people and injuring 50 others, police and officials said.

The accident happened on Friday in Khuzdar, a district in Baluchistan province, local police official Hafeez Ullah Mengal said. Rescuers transported the dead and injured to military and government hospitals, he added.

Imam Bakhsh, one of the injured passengers, told The Associated Press by phone that passengers had repeatedly warned the driver to be more careful.

He blamed the driver for the accident, saying he was enjoying music and driving recklessly.

Imran Ahmad, an official with the Levies security force said driver negligence apparently caused the accident, but that officers were still investigating.

Overcrowded

The pilgrims were returning to Dadu, a district in the neighboring southern Sindh province, after visiting a shrine of a Sufi saint. Bashir Ahmed, a deputy commissioner in the Khuzdar district, said the driver lost control on a sharp turn.

He said the bus was overcrowded and several pilgrims were also sitting on its roof when the accident took place.