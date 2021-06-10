French President Emmanuel Macron has announced a major drawdown of France's military presence in the Sahel, where forces have been battling militant insurgents for nearly a decade.

At a news conference on Thursday, Macron said the existing Barkhane operation would end, with France's presence becoming part of the so-called Takuba international task force in which "hundreds" of French soldiers would form the "backbone".

France currently has 5,100 troops in the arid and volatile Sahel region, which stretches across Africa under the Sahara desert and spans half a dozen countries.

"The time has come: Our commitment in the Sahel will not continue in the same way," Macron said. "We will undertake a profound transformation of our military presence in the Sahel."

Details of the framework would be given in coming weeks, he said.

The Barkhane operation dates back to an initial deployment undertaken from January 2013 as Paris sought to respond to growing instability in the region caused by militants.

For years Macron has tried to get Western allies to help shoulder the burden of an anti-terror fight that aims to stop militants from exploiting anger over poverty and ineffective governments.

The killing in April of the veteran leader of Chad, a close Paris ally, and a coup in Mali last month have also underlined the threat posed by continued political instability in the region.

International operation

The drawdown would mean the closure of French bases and the use of special forces who would be focused on anti-terror operations and military training, Macron said.

The Takuba operation, which is to take over from Barkhane, for now consists of around 600 European special forces based in Mali, half of whom are French, with 140 Swedes and several dozen Estonians and Czechs also taking part.

Macron has failed to secure significant contributions from larger European allies.

Macron said the French drawdown had been decided because the "longstanding presence of France ... cannot be a substitute for political stability".

He stressed that France could not be involved in nation-building and expressed frustration with local partners, particularly Mali.